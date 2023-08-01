Former Pentagon adviser McGregor: Polish authorities need to negotiate with Russia

Former Pentagon adviser Colonel Douglas McGregor said that the Polish authorities need to negotiate with Russia, and not conflict with it. Otherwise, this could lead to the destruction of Poland, the expert said in an interview with a Polish magazine. Mysl Polska.

“If Poland ties its long-term strategic interest to the destruction of Russia, it will be finished. She will not survive this, ”he stressed.

McGregor believes that Poland’s location “in the heart of Europe” gives the country the opportunity to both unleash conflict and ensure stability. The first option may end in destruction, while the second one meets the strategic goals of Warsaw.

According to the former adviser to the Pentagon, even if Poland is going to use weapons in Ukraine, she needs to weigh her strength. Russia will not leave such a step unanswered, McGregor believes.

“If you move to the west of Ukraine without NATO support, will the Russians accept it? Or will they still see you as a NATO Trojan horse?” he noted.

Douglas McGregor stressed that Warsaw also needs to stop supplying weapons to Kyiv and “unquestioningly support the neutrality of what will replace the country that we today call Ukraine.”