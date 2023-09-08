US Air Force veteran Myers: APU has no effective counter-strategy, they are in big trouble

The Ukrainian army is in a difficult position because it does not have an effective counter-strategy. Such an opinion expressed military expert, US Air Force veteran Stephen Myers in an interview with USA Today.

According to him, Ukraine is trying to demonstrate to Western countries progress on the battlefield with the help of “pin pricks” and statements about the return of lost territories. Myers also noted that neither the country’s new defense minister, Rustem Umerov, nor the latest package of American military assistance will be able to significantly affect the struggle of Ukrainian troops. “Ukrainians are in big trouble,” he summed up.