Daily Beast: Ukrainian President Zelensky’s administration is creating a plan to “capture Crimea”

The administration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is creating a plan to seize Crimea. With such a statement acted edition of the US Daily Beast, referring to a high-ranking official in Kyiv.

The source said that in Ukraine they are creating a plan to seize the Crimea under the leadership of Tamila Tasheva: she was appointed responsible for this issue. At the same time, the informant refused to disclose the exact timing of the development of the strategy.

Earlier, Zelensky, in an interview with Czech television, said that he plans to go to Crimea “after the victory” of Ukraine. “I really want to see the sea,” he stressed. Later, the Vice Speaker of the Crimean Parliament, Alla Ponomarenko, in an interview with Lenta.ru, said that Zelensky would not be able to fulfill his plans, since he was not expected on the peninsula.