The American magazine Military Watch recognized the Russian Su-35 fighter as an invaluable asset

The Russian Su-35 has a unique experience that no modern fighter has. With such an opinion spoke specialized American magazine Military Watch.

The authors of the material recognized the Su-35 as an “invaluable asset” of Russia and noted that it was based on an improved version of the Su-27 air superiority fighter. At one time, he also did not have analogues in the whole world.

“The Su-35 has destroyed far more enemy fighters than any other aircraft since the Cold War. It is also believed to be capable of taking on modern Western high-end fighters such as the F-35A and F-15CA.

In July, the press service of Rosoboronexport said that the Su-35 is capable of controlling aviation operations and performing the tasks of early warning and control aircraft. “The Su-35 effectively fights against ground (surface) targets, including without entering the enemy’s air defense coverage area,” the ministry noted.