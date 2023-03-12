Foreign Affairs: Conflict in Ukraine Reveals Weakness in Europe’s Defense Industry

The conflict in Ukraine has revealed the appalling state of the European defense industry. Such an opinion expressed columnists for the American magazine Foreign Affairs Max Bregmann and Sophia Besh.

Journalists pointed out that this was the result of insufficient funding for European armies over the past twenty years. At the same time, according to them, all allocated funds were directed to the creation of humanitarian, counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism missions in other countries.

Arms deliveries to Ukraine have only exacerbated the situation in Europe, as they led to the depletion of its own military stocks, the material says. The European military-industrial complex (MIC) proved ill-suited for rearmament, and its army, which was previously “not in the best shape”, did not progress at all. In addition, Boesch and Bregmann write, Europe’s defense industry is also under pressure from US influence.

Earlier it was reported that the European arsenals of equipment and ammunition were devastated due to assistance to Ukraine. It was noted that the factories of Europe are unable to produce enough shells to meet the weekly needs of Kyiv.