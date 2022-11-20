Former Bush aide Allen: Congress will vote against aid to Ukraine during the US recession

Former special assistant to former US President George W. Bush, Michael Allen, said that the number of opponents of military assistance to Ukraine is increasing in the Republican Party. About this he wrote in a Politico article.

Allen spoke of the rise in the number of opponents of military assistance to Kyiv: according to him, 48 percent of Republicans believe that America is doing too much for Ukraine. “There were six in March,” he said.

The former assistant added that an increasing number of politicians intend to vote against military assistance to Ukraine.

“The desire to vote against Ukraine could only intensify if a deep recession begins in the United States in the coming months,” he concluded.

Earlier, France predicted a possible cessation of military assistance to Ukraine from the United States. This forecast was made by the columnist for the French edition of Le Figaro Adrien Jaulmes.