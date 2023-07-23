US Colonel McGregor: Russia will destroy the last reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kharkov in August

The Russian army will destroy the last human reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) near Kharkov in the summer. This was stated by the former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, US Colonel Douglas McGregor at his YouTube-channel.

“I won’t be surprised if the Russians surround Kharkiv in August. As soon as this happens, they will fortify under the city and wait for the attack of the last reserves of the Ukrainian army, which will be crushed by the Russians in the same way as in the southern direction of the front, ”the officer said about the future of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.