WP: Chinese authorities are uncomfortable with Russian special operation and other activity

The Chinese authorities, apparently, are experiencing some discomfort in connection with some Russian activity, including a special operation in Ukraine. This is reported by the American edition The Wahington Post (WP) citing a source in the US presidential administration.

A senior administration official, who asked to remain anonymous, told the paper that official Beijing is concerned about Moscow’s “reckless rhetoric and activism.” In particular, China has an ambiguous assessment of Russia’s activities in Ukraine.

“I think it’s also undeniable that China is probably both surprised and a little embarrassed by the conduct of Russian military operations,” the source told WP.

Thus, according to the publication, such sentiments in Beijing were evidenced by the statement of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in which the Chinese leader called for preventing the use of nuclear weapons during the conflict in Ukraine. Such a comment by the head of China can be regarded as a direct signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the newspaper emphasizes.

In early November, Xi Jinping, during a meeting with Scholz, opposed the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, wrote TASS. The PRC President also called on the international community to start the negotiation process between Moscow and Kyiv as soon as possible.