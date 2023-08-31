Colonel Wilkerson: US benefits from Russia destroying F-16s in Ukraine

It is beneficial for the United States that Russia shoot down as many F-16 aircraft as possible, which will be supplied by the West to Ukraine. The former chief of staff of former US Secretary of State Colin Powell, retired colonel Lawrence Wilkerson spoke about the benefits of destroying fighter jets for the American defense industry on the YouTube channel Dialogue Works.

“It may be harder to shoot down F-16 fighters than other aircraft, but in the end they will be shot down too. The Russians have enough aircraft, and quite powerful and effective in combat. So the F-16 will also be shot down, ”said the colonel.

In his opinion, thanks to this, the Western military-industrial complex will receive many orders and earn big money.

Earlier, he suggested that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could be removed from office if a decision was made to resume negotiations with Russia or cease hostilities. According to him, Kyiv can radically change its foreign policy course only in the event of a state military coup.