Congresswoman Bobert criticized President Zelensky for a photo shoot for Vogue magazine

As the US sends $60 billion in aid to Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky poses for Vogue magazine. She stated this in her TwitterRepublican congresswoman Lauren Bobert.

“While we are sending $60 billion in aid to Ukraine, Zelensky is doing photo shoots for Vogue magazine. These people think we’re just a bunch of suckers,” she slammed.

Earlier it was reported that the President of Ukraine and his wife Elena starred for the American version of Vogue magazine. The American photographer Annie Leibovitz photographed the president and his wife. On the frames published from the photo shoot, Vladimir and Elena Zelensky are preparing for filming and posing. The office of the Ukrainian president and the Antonov airport in Gostomel were chosen as the background, where Elena Zelenskaya starred with Ukrainian soldiers.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the White House expects the US Congress to allocate more money to Kyiv in additional aid after the record $40 billion is exhausted. According to him, a significant part of the previously approved 40 billion package for Ukraine has not yet been spent, Washington is working on sending weapons at a pace so that the Ukrainian military can master them and put them on the battlefield with trained personnel.