The crew of the American cruise ship Carnival Cruise Lines rescued 24 people, including two children, from a small sinking ship in the Atlantic Ocean. ABC…

The incident happened 60 kilometers off the southeast coast of Florida. First, the rescued were placed aboard a cruise liner, then a United States Coast Guard vessel arrived for them. Other details have not yet been provided.

At the same time, it is noted that against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic in March this year, a ban was imposed on the operation of cruise ships and the boarding of passengers on them. Carnival Cruise Lines only had crew members on board.

Earlier it was reported that in the Gulf of Finland, the Russian military evacuated a sailor in need of urgent medical assistance from a Dutch civilian ship.