CBS: Russian intelligence services are involved in the “Havana syndrome” among US diplomats

The CBS News television channel suspected Russian intelligence services of involvement in cases of “Havana syndrome” among US diplomats and sources. An episode of “60 minutes” was published on YouTube.

Journalists said that there is evidence of this in the form of letters from high-ranking members of the Russian Security Council. In March, they allegedly discussed transferring to Vietnam some unique technology that only Moscow has at its disposal.

The channel's reporters spoke with a man who was introduced as the head of the Pentagon's investigation into cases of “Havana syndrome” Greg Edgreen, who recently resigned.

“If I'm wrong about Russia being behind these abnormal health incidents, I'll come to your show and eat my tie,” he said.

Edgreen believes that Moscow's motivation was a desire to limit the development of relations between the United States and Cuba. In addition, Russian representatives allegedly tried to disrupt the trip of American Vice President Kamala Harris to Vietnam in order to prevent the advancement of the strategic partnership between Washington and Hanoi.

Another expert of the TV channel was journalist Hristo Grozev (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia). He stated that the letters in question allegedly referred to equipment for detecting motion using high-frequency sound.

“And this is usually the second name for attack operations with similar physical components,” he explained.

Earlier, The Washington Post, citing the US intelligence community, wrote that the “Havana syndrome” that affected a number of American and European diplomats was not the result of the actions of a foreign enemy and was not caused by energy weapons.

In January, members of the US diplomatic mission in Geneva and Paris faced the consequences of the “Havana syndrome”. As The Wall Street Journal notes, symptoms of a mysterious neurological disease were observed in approximately 200 US officials working in China, South America and Europe.

Neurological symptoms were first reported in diplomats and their family members in Cuba at the end of 2016. At that time, employees of the American diplomatic mission complained of hearing loss, nausea, headaches and balance disorders.