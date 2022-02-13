The United States does not intend to impose pre-emptive sanctions against Russia, they will remain in reserve in case of an invasion of Ukraine. This was announced on Sunday, February 13, by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

According to him, if the restrictions are applied in a proactive manner, they “lose their deterrent effect.”

“We believe that they maintain their deterrent effect by remaining in reserve,” Kirby said on the air of the TV channel fox news.

Earlier in the day, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the US was preparing sanctions lists of Russian economic elites that would be applied in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. At the same time, he added that he could not accurately predict the date of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, since he was of the opinion that it could happen any day,

In the United States and EU countries, they have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in Russia’s “aggressive actions” against Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied such accusations, saying that it does not threaten anyone. As the Russian side emphasized, such accusations are used as a pretext to deploy as much NATO military equipment as possible near the borders of the Russian Federation.

On February 12, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in an interview with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, said that the propaganda campaign launched by the United States and its allies about “Russian aggression” against Ukraine pursues provocative goals, thereby encouraging the authorities in Kiev to sabotage the Minsk agreements and harmful attempts to resolve by force “Problems of Donbass”.