Former adviser to the head of the Pentagon McGregor: Poland and Lithuania intend to send troops to Ukraine

Former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor in an interview YouTube-channel PBD Podcast revealed the plans of Poland and Lithuania in Ukraine.

According to the officer, discussions began in the West about a joint Polish-Lithuanian intervention on the territory of the republic. “And this would never have happened without our sanction and help. So now we are at such a crossroads,” he said.

Earlier, the intention of Poland to send troops to Ukraine and, taking advantage of the weakening of the republic, to take part of its western territories, was announced by the former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov. He argued that Poland wanted to regain territories within the borders of the Commonwealth.

On June 28, McGregor said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are experiencing big problems with the recruitment of recruits, and the army is on the verge of collapse. According to him, the number of deserters in the Armed Forces of Ukraine has increased.