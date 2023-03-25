Colonel MacGregor called Poland’s invasion of Ukraine an extremely dangerous development of the conflict

Former Pentagon adviser Colonel Douglas McGregor in his blog on YouTube revealed the most dangerous scenario for the development of the Ukrainian conflict.

In his opinion, Poland’s invasion of Ukraine as a response to a series of major defeats of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the Russian army would be a disaster.

“I think this is an extremely dangerous decision. The longer all this goes on, the more opportunities for stupid actions will appear, ”he said.

Earlier, McGregor said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are in a critical situation and will not be able to hold out for long in the conflict with Russia. According to him, the plight of the Ukrainian army is associated with a large number of mistakes made by Kiev. The ex-Pentagon adviser is sure that the only way to end the Ukrainian crisis is for the United States to approach Russia with a proposal to start negotiations without prior agreements.