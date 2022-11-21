CNN: Iran begins transferring blueprints and components for strike UAVs to Russia

Russia and Iran have signed an agreement on the production of attack drones in Russia using Iranian drawings and components. Agreement Details reveals CNN, citing US intelligence data.

According to the information, the agreement was concluded in early November, and now Iran is beginning to transfer to Russia the necessary parts and schemes for the production of combat UAVs. According to the source, production could begin in a few months, we are talking about thousands of drones.

According to the channel, the decision to produce drones in Russia, rather than transfer them to Iran, was made after the information disclosed by the press about the alleged supply of drones and short-range surface-to-surface missiles. In addition, the production process of strike drones is simple compared to other weapons, the CNN source added.

The move is said to be likely to generate significant anger from Ukraine and its Western allies, including the United States.

In October, Reuters sources in Iran told Reuters that the country had promised to supply Russia with surface-to-surface ballistic missiles and drones. “The Russians have requested more drones and Iranian ballistic missiles with improved accuracy, belonging to the Fateh and Zolfaghar family of missiles,” one of the agency’s interlocutors said.