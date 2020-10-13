The publication of the American publication C4ISRNET reveals the Project Convergence algorithm, which allows the US Army to use satellites and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver an accurate strike on the positions of a potential enemy, in particular Russia and China.

The publication writes that low-orbit satellites are used to obtain images of the battlefield. The relevant information is sent to the Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (TITAN) ground processing station, where it is processed by the Prometheus AI system, which identifies the location of enemy targets. Then these coordinates are transmitted to the command post, where they are processed by the Tactical Assault Kit system.

There, the AI ​​system FIRES Synchronization to Optimize Responses in Multi-Domain Operations (FIRESTORM) determines a specific weapon that should be used to destroy objects of a potential enemy. “The operator agrees on the recommendation and the guidance data is sent to the weapon system or soldier to strike,” writes C4ISRNET.

In September, Defense One wrote that during exercises at the Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona, the US Army used unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), supercannons, ground robots and satellites “to extensively test their future war plans.” According to the publication, during the event, several enemy targets were destroyed, imitating, in particular, the Russian Pantsir anti-aircraft missile-gun system (ZRPK).