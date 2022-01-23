Western countries can resort to a plan to neutralize Kaliningrad in the event of an armed conflict between NATO and Russia. The method was revealed by the analyst of the Lexington Institute, USA, Sarah White for the American edition 19FortyFive.

The publication notes that the Russian semi-exclave, bordering Poland and Lithuania, can deliver “a lot of headaches” to the North Atlantic Alliance. The region is well armed, in particular, with the Iskander-M high-precision operational-tactical missile system and fighters with cruise missiles. Also, the Kaliningrad region is the home of the impressive Russian Navy, and this threat must be leveled, the observer emphasizes.

According to the publication, the task of neutralizing the region in the event of war can be entrusted to NATO neighbors Poland and Lithuania, which, however, will not be easy to do. Therefore, European states urgently need to strengthen their air defense and weapons by deploying systems on their territory capable of fighting Russian weapons. The observer is sure that the acquisition of American Patriot anti-aircraft systems (SAMs), M1 Abrams tanks and fifth-generation F-35 Lightning II aircraft would be effective.

The author of the article added that Lithuania cannot afford such expensive weapons, but it needs to install anti-missile defense systems.

Earlier, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced that Poland and the Baltic states had concentrated more than 30,000 soldiers, military equipment and weapons on the borders. Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov said that the transfer of NATO forces to the borders of the Union State would not go unnoticed.