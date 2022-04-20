The publication 19FortyFive recalled the “Achilles heels” of the Soviet nuclear submarines “Lira”

The publication claims that the submarines received a lead-bismuth liquid-metal coolant nuclear reactor, which makes it possible to reduce the size of the submarine, and a titanium hull, thanks to which the nuclear submarine could be located at a depth of up to 350 meters.

Other advantages of the submarines, the publication considers maneuverability and high speed in a submerged position, as well as a high degree of automation and the presence of a rescue capsule.

The disadvantages of nuclear submarines in the publication are high noise, which makes it easy to detect a submarine, the complexity of working with titanium, from which the submarine’s hull was formed, and the high cost of a submarine.

In April 2020, The Drive, citing materials from the GlobalSecurity.org website, wrote that the Soviet submarines of the Lyra project, disposed of by modern Russia, were “miracle boats” because they were “far ahead of their time.”