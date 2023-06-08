The Drive: Ukraine’s only IRIS-T air defense system destroyed by Russian drone

The Ukrainian air defense system (AD) Infra Red Imaging System Tail (IRIS-T) was destroyed by a Russian drone. About it writes The drive.

The American edition refers to a video distributed on the Internet, which shows a drone attack on a TRML-4D radar station. The Drive writes that the destroyed IRIS-T air defense system was the only one that Ukraine managed to get.

The publication admits that, in addition to the radar, the launcher of the air defense system could also be hit. According to The Drive, the IRIS-T was destroyed by a Russian Lancet drone. The publication recalls that the TRML-4D radar was introduced in 2018, that is, it is the latest German radar.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense showed a video of the destruction of the Ukrainian radar station of the IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system by the Lancet-3 drone.