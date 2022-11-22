Bloomberg: Mir Payment System Crashed After U.S. Sanctions Threatened

The refusal of six out of nine countries to serve the Mir payment system can be considered a collapse of Russia in its desire to create its own alternative to Visa and Mastercard, admitted Bloomberg.

The countries where the Russian payment system worked refused to support it after the threat of sanctions from the United States. Analysts of the agency pointed out that the Russian Central Bank was surprised at the refusals to use Mir even from friendly countries. Therefore, the regulator began to look for an alternative to this system.

Earlier in September, the US Treasury threatened sanctions for supporting the use of cards of the Russian payment system Mir outside Russia. Against this background, on September 19, Turkish banks Is Bankasi and DenizBank refused to service cards at their ATMs and outlets.