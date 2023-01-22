Representatives of the US Republican Party in Congress have proposed changing the linkage of the national debt ceiling to a fixed value in dollars to a percentage of the country’s GDP. About it on the air of the TV channel fox news Republican Brian Fitzpatrick, a member of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, said.

“The law <...> establishes a debt ceiling in the form of a number in dollar terms, which makes no sense. Practically speaking, we think that this should be the debt-to-GDP ratio,” the legislator noted.

According to Fitzpatrick, in 2008 the US national debt was 40% of the country’s GDP, in 2018 it was about 70%. The politician stressed that now the national debt is 125% of the US GDP, which cannot be considered a stable and sustainable situation.

“When you see a kid with a spending problem, you pay their bills and put away their credit card,” Fitzpatrick said.

Earlier, on January 20, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that if the US authorities fail to pay their obligations, a global financial crisis may begin in the world. Moreover, she said, a possible downgrade of Washington’s debt would undermine the dollar’s role as a reserve currency.

On the eve of Janet Yellen said that the agency has taken emergency measures to prevent default in the country if the national debt ceiling is reached. On the same day, it became known that the total public debt of the United States approached the mark of $ 31.5 trillion.

Prior to this, on January 11, Yellen, in an interview with CBS, admitted that a recession could begin in the United States in 2023. According to the head of the US Treasury, a recession will definitely not be the solution to the problem of inflation in the US. At the same time, she noted the high pace with which the United States emerged from the pandemic crisis. Separately, she drew attention to the growth of employment in the country.

In October, the US national debt for the first time in history exceeded $31 trillion. As of October 3, the country’s total debt exceeded $31 trillion, of which over $24 trillion was owed to individuals. In addition, $6.8 trillion goes to domestic holdings.