To resolve the conflict in Ukraine, it is necessary to give Russia what it wants – the role of one of the five “world gendarmes”. Historian George Liebman wrote about this on April 26 in an article for the magazine The American Conservative.

“The key (to ending the conflict in Ukraine. – Ed.) Is the question of what Russia wants. The answer is that she would like what the USSR actually promised in Yalta and San Francisco: the role of one of the world’s five gendarmes, ”he believes.

Under the gendarme of Europe is understood the ideology of the state, which assumes the functions of maintaining world law and order. The system, which originated during the Tehran and Yalta conferences during the Second World War, assumed an alliance of five permanent members of the UN Security Council (SC), which ensured the absence of major wars in Europe, the historian noted.

Liebman also clarified that in order to resolve the conflict situation, it is necessary to rid Russia of Western sanctions. Because their inefficiency was demonstrated by the examples of Iran, Cuba and North Korea.

Earlier, on April 24, Il Messaggero columnist Christiana Mangani wrote that Ukraine’s Western allies are increasingly inclined towards a ceasefire or a long truce in anticipation of a peace agreement. According to the author of the material, a ceasefire would prevent further losses of the parties, mitigate the economic, energy and food crises, and also reduce the risk of nuclear escalation along the Russia-NATO line.

On the eve of the newspaper The Guardian reported that the West may begin to persuade Ukraine to negotiate with Russia this fall. According to the author of the material, Pentagon estimates hint at such an outcome.

Prior to this, on April 18, Bloomberg wrote about Macron’s intention to work with China on a plan for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. On behalf of the President of France, his adviser Emmanuel Bonn, together with the head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Wang Yi, will begin to develop a structure that can become the basis for future negotiations.

The last face-to-face round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place in Turkey in March 2022, but already in the fall, Kyiv officially refused contacts with Moscow.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

