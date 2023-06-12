Analyst Walter: US presidential election will end with Biden’s victory in 2020 scenario

Amy Walter, an analyst at the Cook Political Report, predicted how the US presidential election could take place in 2024. About this she spoke out broadcast on CBS.

Walter suggested that the future US presidential elections will be held according to the scenario of 2020 and will end with the victory of the current leader of the country, Joe Biden. In her opinion, during the last vote, many voted in his favor “only because he was not [экс-президентом США] Donald Trump.”

“It seems that we will talk about the same “types” of voters. These voters may not be enthusiastic about Joe Biden, from his activities, but they will believe that they have no other choice but to vote for him, because they do not accept the alternative, ”she said.

At the same time, the expert added that there is no such cult of personality around Biden as around former US President Barack Obama or Trump. She also conceded that the election could become similar to the 2016 vote, when many Americans were even more dispirited by their choice.

The US presidential election will take place in November 2024. On April 25, Biden announced that he intends to seek re-election to the highest government post. In turn, Trump announced the ability to win the next presidential election three times.