Ex-Pentagon adviser McGregor admitted Zelensky’s flight to the United States after the defeat of Kyiv

Former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, suggested what the future of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be like after the country’s defeat in the conflict with Russia. He spoke about this in an interview with US journalist Stephen Gardner, published on YouTube.

McGregor predicted Zelenskiy’s future after Kyiv’s defeat and said he could escape to the West. According to the military, the Ukrainian president and his inner circle have bank accounts in Cyprus and real estate in Western countries.

“I am sure that when the conflict is over, he will escape there long before they get to him. He may well settle in the United States, ”the former Pentagon adviser admitted.

The military noted that the United States and its partners chose Zelensky, because as an actor he copes with a difficult role. At the same time, he does not have enough competencies for a deeper analysis of what is happening. McGregor added that financial assistance from the United States contributed to the development of corruption in Ukraine. Kyiv sells Western weapons on the black market, launders the allocated funds and hides them abroad.

Earlier, McGregor revealed the details of the covert CIA operation in Ukraine. According to him, the department secretly transports mercenaries to the republic.