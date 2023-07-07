Activist Benjamin: sending cluster shells to Kyiv will lead to the death of Ukrainians themselves

Deliveries of American cluster shells to Kyiv will lead to the fact that Ukrainians will be killed and maimed for many years. This opinion was expressed by one of the founders of the anti-war movement Codepink, Medea Benjamin, in an interview. RIA News.

“Sending them to Ukraine is a terrible idea. It means that the consequences of this conflict will be felt for decades to come,” the activist said.