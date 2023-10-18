AP: US police shot and killed a black man who served 16 years on false charges

A police officer in Georgia, USA, shot and killed a black man who had previously spent more than 16 years in prison on false charges. About it reports Associated Press (AP).

The incident occurred on Monday, October 16. A sheriff’s deputy stopped the car of 53-year-old Leonard Allen Cure. The man showed aggression and began to attack the policeman, who used a stun gun and a baton, and then shot Cure with a pistol.

Previously convicted of robbery and other crimes, Cure had been serving a sentence for an armed robbery of a Florida pharmacy since 2003, according to the agency. He served 16 years, and in April 2020 the man was released after judges reviewed and overturned his sentence. The African American also received $817,000 in compensation for being imprisoned on false charges.

In May 2020, 46-year-old African American George Floyd was strangled to death during an arrest over a counterfeit bill in Minneapolis. After his arrest, a wave of protests against racism took place across the United States under the slogans of Black Lives Matter. Former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of killing Floyd.