Seymour Hersh: The CIA covered up the traces of its participation in the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) was able to carefully cover up the traces of its participation in organizing sabotage on the Russian gas pipelines Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. He spoke about new details of the terrorist attack in his blog American journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh.

According to the journalist, reports on the sabotage were sent exclusively to CIA Director William Burns, who maintained personal contact with US President Joe Biden and the organizers of the accident.

Typewriters instead of computers

As Hersh’s sources indicated, American intelligence agencies, for secret purposes, completely abandoned the use of electronic media when compiling reports on the operation. It is noted that all necessary documentation was typed on a Royal or Smith Corona typewriter.

“No significant information about the mission was recorded electronically, but rather was typed on a typewriter,” Hersh wrote.

Reason and goals of sabotage

According to Hersh, the United States undermined the Nord Stream pipelines for fear of losing influence on Germany and Europe. Washington fears that Germany and NATO will, for economic reasons, fall under the influence of Russia and its vast natural resources, and the main fear of the United States is the loss of its long-standing primacy in Western Europe, Hersh said.

The journalist also explained the choice of Nord Stream as the target of the terrorist attack by the fact that the United States could easily carry out a bombing operation and then deny its involvement.

Scholz awareness

Hersh noted that in February 2022, when US President Joe Biden threatened in a speech to destroy Nord Stream 2 if Russia invaded Ukraine, Scholz was on an official visit to Washington and could have been aware of US plans to undermine gas pipelines. “Then and now, some members of the CIA team believed that the German leader was fully aware of the secret planning to destroy the pipelines,” he added.

Step towards World War III

The journalist emphasized that before organizing the terrorist attack, the CIA leadership assessed the unclear words of US President Joe Biden about his intention to blow up Russian gas pipelines as a step towards a third world war.

CIA officials dismissed Biden’s misleading pipeline destruction as a “strategic step toward World War III” Seymour HershAmerican journalist

Hersh’s source indicated that the operation and existence of Nord Stream, according to the CIA, was not a strategic, but an economic issue for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Nevertheless, the White House ordered the installation of explosives on gas pipelines, but with the ability to activate them on demand.

Reaction of the Russian Foreign Ministry to the investigation

Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova statedthat the Biden administration must give a comprehensive response to Hersh’s investigation into the involvement of American intelligence agencies in the gas pipeline accident.

On September 26, it became known that the pressure in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline had dropped. It was reported that a potential gas leak from an offshore gas pipeline occurred off the coast of the Danish island of Bornholm. The Danish Maritime Administration urged ships to avoid the area of ​​the incident.

By the night of the same day, Nord Stream AG reported that the pressure in Nord Stream 1 had dropped on both lines. “This evening, dispatchers at the Nord Stream 1 control center recorded a drop in pressure on both strings of the gas pipeline. The reasons are being clarified,” the company said in a statement.