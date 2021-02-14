The real winner of the impeachment case against former US President Donald Trump is incumbent President Joe Biden. The American magazine The National Interest writes about this.

Journalist Jacob Heilbrunn cited the main reason for this statement is that if the prosecution was delayed, Biden would not have been able to advance his subpoena.

Now the president has no “insurmountable obstacles” and he can, for the “political well-being” of the Democrats, come to grips with a bill on the allocation of aid in the event of a pandemic in the amount of $ 1.9 trillion.

Earlier, on February 13, 57 senators voted for the impeachment of Trump, 43 voted against. 67 votes out of 100 were required to issue an indictment. Thus, the initiative did not receive the required number of votes.