Scientists from Boston University School of Medicine said normal blood levels of vitamin D significantly reduce the number of severe cases and deaths from new coronavirus infections. PLOS ONE.

The researchers reportedly studied blood samples from 235 patients and measured serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D, a marker for vitamin D.

It turned out that in patients with COVID-19 who have enough vitamin D, the risk of adverse clinical outcomes – the development of severe complications or death – is much lower.

“This study provides direct evidence that vitamin D sufficiency can prevent complications, including cytokine storms, and ultimately death from COVID-19,” said study leader Dr. Michael Holick.

According to the WHO, last week the number of people infected with coronavirus in the world increased by almost two million. This is 6% more than in the previous week.

The most severe epidemiological situation is in the Americas. Over the past week, the number of cases there has grown by 38% compared to the previous one (almost 770 thousand people).