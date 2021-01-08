In the United States, the number of coronavirus victims per day exceeded four thousand for the first time, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Thus, the country has registered 4085 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. In total, 365 thousand people have died from the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic in the United States.

The number of new cases of infection in the country per day amounted to 274 703. The record number of new cases of the disease was detected on January 3 – almost 300 thousand.

In total, more than 21.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus in the United States.

Earlier it was reported that a doctor died in the United States, who was vaccinated against COVID-19 with the German-American drug Pfizer just over two weeks ago.