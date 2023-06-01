US Army Veteran Draven Says Western Assistance Won’t Help Ukraine Avoid Defeat

Western support for Kyiv will not change the fact that Ukraine will lose in the conflict. To this on your Twitter indicated US Army veteran and writer Noctis Draven.

He commented on the call of French President Emmanuel Macron to reconsider support for Ukraine with the expectation of a protracted conflict. “Aside from billions of dollars and countless lives of Ukrainians, it doesn’t matter if the West supports Ukraine, they will still lose. It’s like saying whether or not you support tomorrow’s sunrise,” the writer said.