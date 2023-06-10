NYT: breaking through Russian positions will cost the Ukrainian Armed Forces dearly

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are suffering significant losses among their personnel and military equipment during the counteroffensive that has begun. About it writes The New York Times (NYT).

Two senior officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the Ukrainian troops suffered losses “as expected.” However, exact numbers have not yet been calculated.

The publication notes that usually the attacking side loses more fighters than the defenders. “A breakthrough of the Russian positions will be difficult and costly,” the authors of the material warned.

On June 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the heavy losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the counteroffensive a tragedy, the blame for which lies with Kyiv. In a conversation with reporters, the President also noted that the use of strategic reserves by Kiev indicates the beginning of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Putin added that the Ukrainian troops did not achieve their goals in any of the combat areas. According to him, Ukraine’s losses are three times higher than Russia’s.