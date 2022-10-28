Washington.- 12 days to go elections in the United States, but courts across the country are already grappling with efforts to plant Doubts about the results.

they have settled more than 100 demands related to the mid-term elections on November 8.

The questionsgenerally Republican, focus primarily on the rules governing voting by mail, early voting, access to the polls, equipment to be used, voter registration, absentee ballot counting, and voter access. match observers.

If there are already so many questions before the vote, it is expected that the same will happen after. The strategy looks like a reaction to the failed efforts of donald trump and his allies for ignoring a clean victory for Joe Biden in the 2020 elections.

On that occasion, Trump’s lawyers, including Rudy Giulianithey were not prepared to go to court.

Current efforts, on the other hand, are more formal, coordinated by the Republican National Committee (RNC) and renowned allies. Party leaders say they are preparing for recounts, challenges and other litigation.

Thousands of volunteers are ready to search for evidence of wrongdoing.

“We have reached a point where parties take into account the votes to be challenged when making their voter turnout calculations,” said Benajamin Ginsberg, co-chair of the Election Official Legal Defense Network and former campaign adviser to George W. Bush and other Republican politicians.

“Republicans denounce frauds. Democrats complain that they restrict the vote. And both parties amplify their positions with costly lawsuits and declarations.”

The CNR says that it has a team in charge of ensuring the “integrity of the elections”, for which it pays millions of dollars.

Contract 37 lawyers in determining states, it held more than 5,000 workshops to train volunteers in the search for fraud –something that happens in very isolated cases– and filed 73 lawsuits in 20 states.

There are other efforts, such as American First Legala group headed by former Trump adviser Stephen Miller.

“We launched an unprecedented effort to ensure the integrity of the elections and make sure the November midterm elections are free, fair and transparent,” he said last month. Ronna McDanielpresident of the CNR.

The democratsOn the other hand, they seek to ease the vote and help those who are denied the opportunity to vote. A team led by the lawyer Mark Elijah and his firm work in about 40 processes in 19 statesseveral of them started by Republicans.

Elias said he is bracing himself for a barrage of questions about the election results.

Some Republican candidates have already said that they will not accept the results if they lose or cast doubt on the electoral process despite the fact that there is no evidence of fraud.

“The problem with Republican Party is that admitting defeat in an election is the only thing that can harm them,” Elias said.

“The current structure pushes question the results of a choice clearly loss and that is very harmful for democracy”.

Almost always in elections there are legal questions. But they are usually given after the vote.

In the 2020lawyers trumpists presented some 60 lawsuits in which they asked the judges not to know the results. They were all rejected. Trump’s own people verified that the elections had been clean and the authorities No They found tests of a fraud great.

Initially, the Republican establishment did not repeat Trump’s lies about the elections. But over time, the party changed and now it spreads falsehoods.

Ginsberg said unsubstantiated fraud allegations are the tool Republicans used to win contested primary races.

“That affects public confidence in the election, something Republicans will end up paying for,” he said.

For three decades, the CNR was prevented from questioning the results by an agreement that expired in 2019.

He made that commitment after the Democratic National Committee said in court that Republicans placed armed guards in some voting centers to try to discourage to the voters of race black to cast their vote and sent letters warning that any irregularity would be punished.

In 2020, allegations by Republican observers who played no official role, authorized only to watch the vote, without intervening, were the basis of numerous lawsuits. But when the judges asked for evidence, they had none.

The personnel who will work in the voting centers have been harassed and have received threats. Voter intimidation is on the rise, raising concerns that aggressive observers, or people posing as observers, are trying to intimidate voters.

Ahead of the 2020 elections, authorities warned against possible foreign interference, from Russia and perhaps China. But election officials and the Trump administration itself said it was the safest election in history. It was Trump and his supporters who launched conspiracy theories.