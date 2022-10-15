TNI: the US introduced the StrykerX armored personnel carrier with a hybrid power plant

General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) has introduced the StrykerX wheeled armored personnel carrier (APC), which will allow you to perform tasks silently. The new version of the Stryker armored personnel carrier received a hybrid power plant, writes The National Interest (TNI).

It is noted that the StrykerX crew can use the equipment of the machine without starting the diesel engine. “Unlike a tank, the vehicle is powered solely by electricity, the diesel engine is only used to generate electricity in the engine, which then drives all the axles. You get ample opportunity to move silently, not just for a few minutes, but for a significant period of time,” said Tim Rees, director of business development for GDLS USA.

StrykerX batteries allow you to complete tasks throughout the day. Also, the car received a new cab, in which the commander’s seat is located next to the driver’s seat, and an enlarged troop compartment.

Earlier it became known that GDLS will present the AbramsX technology demonstrator at the annual conference of the US Army Association. The car received a hybrid power plant, which reduces fuel consumption by 50 percent.

In July, Defense News wrote that during the exercises in Germany, the lack of electricity produced by the Stryker armored personnel carriers limited the operation of the new vehicle equipment.