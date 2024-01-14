In the American city of Eloy, Arizona, four people died when a hot air balloon fell. The city police press service reported this on Sunday, January 14.

“This morning in our city, a hot air balloon fell in a desert area <...> in Eloy, as a result of which four people were killed and one is in serious condition,” the police said in a Facebook post (owned by Meta, a company recognized as extremist and banned in Russia).

It is noted that the incident occurred at 07:50 (17:50 Moscow time).

The cause of the fall is unknown. The incident is being investigated by officials from the National Transportation Safety Board and the US Federal Aviation Administration.

Earlier, on January 5, 24 people were injured in a subway train collision in central New York. A northbound train carrying passengers was leaving the station when it collided with an MTA work train, causing the passenger train to derail.