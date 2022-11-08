FT: US accuses European companies of overpricing US LNG in Europe

European companies were blamed for the overpricing of American liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Europe. This opinion was expressed by US Assistant Secretary of Energy Brad Crabtree, whose words leads financial times.

“Companies with long-term contracts with US LNG producers are raising prices and gaining margins in the European market,” Crabtree said.

The official found no U.S. footprint in rising LNG prices and said his country remains “absolutely committed” to helping Europe meet its fuel needs “at affordable prices for the continent.” Therefore, the US is concerned that there are discussions in the EU countries that the Americans allegedly “have control over the margin that companies receive on American fuel.” “That’s not the case at all,” he stressed.

Crabtree added that the United States is working to reduce harmful atmospheric emissions associated with the production of LNG in order to use this type of fuel to “solve the problem of energy security in the near and medium term.” According to him, this will allow the economies of Europe and the United States to achieve carbon neutrality by the middle of the century.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron accused the United States of applying double standards when setting gas prices. According to him, American suppliers are cashing in on the problems of Europeans. “The cost of American gas in the US domestic market is 3-4 times lower than the price at which it is sold to Europeans,” Macron said. According to the French leader, this situation should become a topic for discussion, as it is about “sincerity in transatlantic trade.” Macron also said he plans to raise the issue during a visit to the United States in December.