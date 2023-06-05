In the United States, the sounds of an explosion in Washington were explained by the fall of a business jet in Virginia

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), commenting on information about the sounds of an explosion in Washington, reported that a Cessna Citation business jet crashed in Virginia. This is reported RIA News.

The Cessna is known to have crashed into mountainous terrain in southwestern Virginia just as the sonic boom was heard in Washington.

The day before, residents of the American capital reported that they heard a roar in a large area during the day. Fire and Homeland Security officials in Washington denied reports of any incidents in the city.

Earlier, US authorities denied reports of an explosion near the Pentagon. Prior to that, many publications appeared on Twitter that talked about a powerful explosion near the defense department. Many of them were accompanied by the same shot with a large plume of black smoke. However, there was no information about the incident in official sources and major media.