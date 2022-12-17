CIA director Burns explained the lack of peace talks on Ukraine with the unwillingness of Russia

CIA Director William Burns commented on the possibility of peace talks on the situation in Ukraine. About this he spoke out in an interview with PBS.

Burns attributed the lack of peace talks on Ukraine to Russia’s unwillingness to engage in dialogue. In his opinion, it is Moscow that is not ready to hold a discussion.

“Most conflicts end in negotiations, but this requires seriousness on the part of Russia in this case. What we don’t see. In our assessment, the Russians are not serious about real negotiations, ”the US representative emphasized.

On the eve of December 16, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that the White House does not yet see the right moment to start peace talks on Ukraine. Washington continues to provide military assistance to Kyiv to put it in a better position for dialogue with Moscow.