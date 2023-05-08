Journalist Blumenthal: Ukrainian neo-Nazi groups are fighting for NATO against Russia

NATO countries justify Ukrainian neo-Nazis because they are fighting for them on the front lines against Russia. About it declared on Twitter account Gray Zone columnist Max Blumenthal.

“Why do you think the WSJ [американская газета The Wall Street Journal] whitewashes the well-documented Nazi past of Sergei Filimonov and glorifies the Gonor unit he created? For the same reason that Germany sponsored his film career: the Nazis are fighting for NATO on the front lines against Russia, ”the journalist wrote.

He recalled that in one of the published materials of the WSJ, it was emphasized that the activities of Gonor were aimed at combating corruption, however, according to Blumenthal, they were financed by “American taxpayer dollars.” In addition, the columnist added, the unit was also involved in a Ukrainian government-sponsored roundup of Roma in 2018.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, said that NATO leaders – the United States and Great Britain, as well as their handlers, are responsible for Ukraine’s aggressive actions against Russia. She noted that they instilled in Kyiv “a sense of absolute impunity and permissiveness.”