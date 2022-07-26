19FortyFive: the seventh generation fighter will not be limited by human weaknesses

Most of the “second tier” countries that build aircraft, such as Turkey and South Korea, are building their own fifth generation fighters, while the “first tier” countries (USA, UK and France) are developing sixth generation aircraft, writes US edition of 19FortyFive.

According to the editor of the Janes agency Gareth Jennings, it is premature to dream of a seventh generation fighter. Still, he says, “one can look at the progress of previous generations and extrapolate it forward to make an informed choice of what might be in a seventh generation aircraft.” According to him, the use of the term “generation” in relation to fighters is a marketing ploy used by the American corporation Lockheed Martin to promote the F-35 Lightning II aircraft.

As technology analyst Rob Enderle of the Enderle Group notes, the concept of human digital twins creates the possibility of creating a next-generation fighter that is not limited by human weaknesses. According to Jennings, the seventh-generation fighter will be unmanned, and its creation is impossible without international cooperation.

In June, US Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall announced that the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program, which includes the creation of a sixth-generation fighter jet, had entered the development and production development (EMD) stage.

In April, US Air Force Chief of Staff General Charles Brown said that the future fighter is being built with flight control software (software) completely separate from software that controls mission systems, which will add “greater flexibility”, in particular, will allow new competitive technologies to be introduced into the aircraft more quickly. technology.