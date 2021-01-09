In the United States, they disowned statements about the appearance of a new strain of coronavirus in the country. This is reported by The New York Times with reference to the representative of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Jason McDonald.

MacDonald noted that researchers and analysts at the centers have not recorded any specific types of the virus in the United States.

According to the publication, reports of a new strain of coronavirus were based on speculative statements by Dr. Deborah Birx, who expressed her hypothesis during a White House group workshop on coronavirus. It is noted that representatives of the CDC were opposed to making Birx’s statements in the final report.

Earlier in the United States, they warned of the emergence of a more contagious unique variant of the coronavirus. The White House working group on coronavirus published a report according to which, during the fall-spring spike in the pandemic in the country, the rate of increase in the incidence almost doubled the corresponding rates during the spring and summer outbreaks. It was assumed that the United States could develop its own strain of coronavirus.