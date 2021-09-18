The United States could start selling the world’s first fifth-generation fighter, the F-22 Raptor, to allies like Japan, Israel and Australia, provided it completes production of the aircraft for itself. informs The Drive, citing declassified documents.

The American edition discloses that there was another option for the sale of the fighter, providing for a two-year pause in its production. In the first case, the production of 40 aircraft would cost $ 8.3 billion, in the second – $ 11.6 billion. The publication notes that the F-22 Raptor received three groups of systems, the transfer of technology to which the US allies were not allowed. One of these groups included, in particular, improved 2D thrust vector control and the ability of the fighter to travel at supersonic speed while cruising.

The Drive notes that some of the technology that the export F-22 Raptor could have received was subsequently incorporated into the F-35 Lightning II. It is noted that the United States would not allow local localization of the production of the export F-22 Raptor, and its software would be completely closed to buyers.

In September, the American corporation Lockheed Martin at the 27th international exhibition MSPO 2021 showed a map with airbases of 450 F-35 Lightning II fighters, which are planned to be deployed in Europe in the current decade.