In America, the Aventa-M ventilators, which were supplied from Russia, were disposed of – they were abandoned in American hospitals due to technical problems.

As reported “BuzzFeed News”, 45 ventilators were sent to the United States in boxes labeled “From Russia with love” back in early spring 2020 – America was then preparing for the outbreak of coronavirus, and Donald Trump asked his Russian counterpart, President Vladimir Putin, for help.

The publication notes that the cargo of Russian equipment (worth about a million dollars) was delivered to America, which, in turn, had to transfer more than 5.5 million dollars to the Russian Federation within several months.

However, the use of Russian ventilators was impossible, since they required a different voltage, and the corresponding adapters were not available in American hospitals. In addition, in Russia, it was these devices that caused fires in a number of hospitals – during the emergency there were victims.

“The ventilators have been disposed of in accordance with the stringent hazardous waste management regulations of the US General Services Administration (GSA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).”, – the publication quotes the statement of the specialized services and adds that it is not known when exactly the Russian ventilators were disposed of.

