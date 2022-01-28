The United States is not currently considering imposing sanctions on Russia that would remove Russia from SWIFT. On Friday, January 28, the newspaper reports The Wall Street Journal with reference to sources in the US administration.

According to the publication, work on sanctions against the Russian Federation in the event of an escalation of the situation around Ukraine is at the final stage. Possible restrictions may affect some of the largest banks in Russia. The introduction of a ban on transactions with the state debt of the Russian Federation and export controls in key sectors of the economy is also being considered, the newspaper writes.

Earlier, on January 25, US President Joe Biden said that he did not exclude the imposition of personal sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin in the event of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The next day, White House press secretary Jen Psaki noted that Washington was not giving up any options when considering possible sanctions against Russia.

In turn, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov drew attention to the fact that US calls for sanctions against the Russian leader are politically destructive, but not painful. The Kremlin spokesman also drew attention to the fact that sanctions are not painful for any representative of the top leadership of the Russian Federation, adds “Newspaper.Ru“.

In the Western media, news about the allegedly possible Russian invasion of Ukraine appeared more than once. Against this background, American lawmakers are calling for tougher sanctions against Moscow. Russia has repeatedly rejected reports of an alleged possible invasion of Ukraine. On January 10, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov noted that Moscow had no intentions to attack Ukraine and could not have it.

On January 27, US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said that Nord Stream 2 (NS2) would be stopped if Russia made attempts to attack Ukraine. The diplomat added that Washington and its allies are of the same opinion in an effort to give a “quick and tough” response to Moscow in the event of an escalation of tension around Ukraine.

On January 22, The Telegraph reported that the UK government is considering taking a last resort in the form of disconnecting the Russian Federation from the SWIFT international interbank system in the event of a hypothetical country invasion of Ukraine.