The New York prosecutor’s office demanded to confiscate the stolen diary of General Yudenich

The New York prosecutor’s office has filed a lawsuit demanding the confiscation of the diary of Nikolai Yudenich, a Russian general of the Russian Empire and the white movement, stolen from an American university, as well as other materials related to the period of the First World War. This is reported RIA News.

Including we are talking about letters and photographs related to the Russian military. The lawsuit notes that these documents were sent to the auction house in Paris for bidding in April 2018. However, the curator of the auction house withdrew them, since no evidence of the authenticity and origin of the documents was provided.

Who exactly sent the materials to France is not specified.