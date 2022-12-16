19Fortyfive contributor Farley called Russia too important to be cut off from the world

Security expert Robert Farley commented on the possibility of isolating Russia amid restrictions imposed against it. About this he wrote in the material for 19Fortyfive.

Farley called Russia too important a country and declared it impossible to separate it from the world. “Russia is important and big, important countries cannot be cut off just like that,” he stressed.

The author of the article added that the financial sanctions did not stop the Russian economy, nor did they become an obstacle to the export of energy resources. The restrictions also did not interfere with the work of the military-industrial sphere and did not affect the defense capability of the country’s army.

Earlier, Farley announced the victory of Russia in the economic war with the West. In his opinion, Moscow destroyed the campaign that Washington and its partners unleashed against it.

On December 16, the European Union published a new, ninth package of sanctions against Russia. It included economic restrictions, as well as personal measures against almost 200 individuals and organizations.