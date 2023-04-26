Yahoo News: US lawmakers are preparing a project demanding the return of Ukraine to the borders of 1991

Members of the US House of Representatives decided to prepare a bill in which they intend to demand an end to the conflict in Ukraine and the return of the country to the 1991 borders. This is reported Yahoo News.

The project was sponsored by Democrat Steve Cohen and Republican Joe Wilson. Thus, the resolution states that “US policy is to see Ukraine win against invasion and restoration within the internationally recognized borders of 1991.” In addition, lawmakers called for Ukraine to be included in NATO, as well as to require Moscow to pay compensation to Kyiv.