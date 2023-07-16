US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States does not plan to rebuild its own stock of cluster munitions to replace those transferred to Ukraine.

“Our current plan is not to restore this stock,” he said in an interview with the TV channel nbc news July 16, answering a related question.

Sullivan specified that instead of the transfer of said projectiles, the United States plans to increase stocks of 155-millimeter projectiles, which are not cluster-type.

At the same time, the adviser to the American president emphasized that the moral authority of the United States did not suffer against the background of the decision to transfer these ammunition, while noting that it is more important for Washington to continue supporting Kyiv by providing it with weapons. He also added that American leader Joe Biden is determined on this issue.

Earlier, on July 13, the Pentagon confirmed the transfer of cluster munitions to Kyiv. Prior to this, on July 7, Biden called the supply of these shells a temporary step aimed at supporting Ukraine until it was possible to increase the production of artillery shells.

Later, on July 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed the opinion that the supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine should be treated as a crime. According to him, the United States made such a decision “not from a good life”, but because they are experiencing a shortage of other ammunition.

In turn, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that the transfer of cluster munitions is doomed to failure. As the diplomat noted, this decision was not supported by many countries and representatives of the United States. According to her, the supply of shells threatens the civilian population and the escalation of the conflict.

The use of cluster munitions is prohibited by the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which entered into force on August 1, 2010, 123 countries signed it, but only 110 ratified it. Of the European countries, the convention was not signed by Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Greece, Georgia, Latvia, Poland, the Russian Federation, Romania, Serbia, Turkey, Ukraine, Finland and Estonia.