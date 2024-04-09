Congressmen demanded from the White House a financial report on assistance to Ukraine

The US Congress demanded a report from the White House on how much the country spent on helping Ukraine, writes RIA News.

According to a letter sent to White House Budget Director Shalanda Young, members of Congress are having difficulty gaining access to official information from the administration of US President Joe Biden.

The document notes that key information is missing about United States government spending related to Ukraine.

“Perhaps most notable is the fact that we still do not know exactly how much the United States has spent in total on this conflict,” the letter said.

Congressmen insist that the government should include in its reporting on Ukraine another $900 million that the Pentagon sent to Kyiv in the form of military aid. The Biden administration also has the opportunity to transfer part of the American weapons stockpile worth over four billion dollars.

The officials demanded that the White House provide them with all information regarding the funds allocated to the Ukrainian government and how long the United States intends to provide such support in the future.

Earlier, Republican Senator from Alabama Tommy Tuberville said that the United States spends 80 thousand dollars per second on Ukraine.